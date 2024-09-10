Several law enforcement officers were suspended from the case of the rape of a boy in the Poltava region. Reasons

During the investigation into the molestation and rape of a boy in the Poltava region, four local police officers were suspended from their duties due to alleged violations of a fair trial on their part.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

During the investigation, it was found that data on the beating and sexual violence against the victim were entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations late. The representative of the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets got acquainted with the materials of administrative offense cases in the Kotelevsky district court, where the failure of the parents of the perpetrators to fulfill their responsibilities regarding the upbringing of children was considered.

The prosecutorʼs office started an official investigation into the actions of the police officers, to whom the victimʼs parents previously appealed, only after public publicity. Currently, the disciplinary commission is conducting an official investigation.

The following were suspended from official duties for the period of the official investigation:

head of the sector of police activity in the village of Kotelva;

his deputy;

juvenile prevention inspector;

deputy chief of police Zinkov, who at the time of the discovery of the crime was acting as the chief of the police activity sector in Kotelva.

The representative of the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets got acquainted with the court case and discovered the circumstances that may currently indicate grounds for filing disciplinary complaints with the High Council of Justice, during the consideration of which a proper legal assessment of the actions of the courts will be given.

What preceded

Information about the incident appeared on the Internet on August 30. The author of the post Yaroslava Skorokhod claims that three local boys humiliated and abused a 12-year-old teenager on the Musiyka beach in Kotelva. According to her, the child was first beaten, and then raped with a stick.

In support of his words, Skorokhod cites two decisions ( here and here ) from the court register. The rulings state that the attack took place in mid-June, and the suspects committed "hooligan acts" against the minor, including insulting him, "forcing him to undress, removing his swimming trunks and humiliating him." One of them filmed all this on his phone, and then shared the video among his friends.

The parents of two offenders were brought to justice because they were younger than 16 years old (Skorokhod says they are 15 and 14). The parents were found guilty of failing to fulfill their duties regarding raising children and were fined. One — 850 hryvnias, the other — 1 190.

Skorokhod also spoke about the third assailant, probably an adult, but he was not mentioned in the case materials.

On August 31, approximately 20 people gathered near the Kotelevsky police station and came to support the family of the injured boy. They also demanded a high-quality investigation and fair punishment for the offenders. After that, the law enforcement officers started a new criminal proceeding under the article on sexual violence.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the situation. He prepared a letter to the leadership of the National Police with a demand to conduct an official investigation and bring the culprits to justice.

After the publicity, the police reported suspicion to two persons involved in the abuse of a 12-year-old boy.