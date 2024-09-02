Bullying and rape of a boy in the Poltava region: two persons involved in the case were informed of suspicion

The police declared suspicion to two persons involved in the bullying and rape of a 12-year-old boy in the village of Kotelva in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the press service of the Poltava region police.

In particular, a 15-year-old boy is suspected of sexual violence.

Another figure, a 22-year-old local resident, is suspected of sexual violence and involvement of minors in illegal activities. He has already been detained for two months.

What preceded

Information about the incident appeared on the Internet on August 30. The author of the post Yaroslava Skorokhod claims that three local boys humiliated and abused a 12-year-old teenager on the Musiyka Beach in Kotelva. According to her, the child was first beaten, and then raped with a stick.

In support of his words, Skorokhod cites two decisions (here and here) from the court register. The rulings state that the attack took place in mid-June, and the suspects committed "hooligan acts" against the minor, including insulting him, "forcing him to undress, removing his swimming trunks and humiliating him."

In addition, one of them filmed all this on his phone, and then shared the video among his friends.

The parents of two offenders were brought to justice because they were younger than 16 years old (Skorokhod says they are 15 and 14). The parents were found guilty of failing to fulfill their duties regarding raising children and were fined. One — in the amount of 850 hryvnias, the other — 1 190.

Skorokhod also spoke about the third assailant, probably an adult, but he was not mentioned in the case materials.

On August 31, approximately 20 people gathered near the Kotelva police station and came to support the family of the injured boy. They also demanded a high-quality investigation and fair punishment for the offenders. After that, the law enforcement officers started a new criminal proceeding under the article on sexual violence.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the situation. He prepared a letter to the leadership of the National Police with a demand to conduct an official investigation and bring the culprits to justice.