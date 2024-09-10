Ukraine will participate in Eurovision 2025

Ukraine will take part in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Public Broadcaster (Suspilne).

According to Mykola Chernotytskyi, chairman of the board of Suspilne, Eurovision is an important platform for communication with the world and a key element of cultural diplomacy. And the head of the Ukrainian delegation to Eurovision, Oksana Skybinska, believes that now it is necessary for Ukraine to continue to be seen and heard.

"Eurovision-2025" will be held in the city of Basel. The grand final will be held on May 17, and the semi-finals on May 13 and 15, 2025. The full list of countries participating in the competition will be announced later this year.

Switzerland won at Eurovision 2024, which this year was represented by Nemo with the song "The Code". Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil took third place with the song "Teresa & Maria" and a production by two-time "Grammy" nominee Tanya Muinho. Ukraine is the only country in the history of the contest that has reached the final every year since the first year of participation (2003).