SBU declared the head of the Bucha territorial recruit center about a new suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared a new suspicion to the head of the Bucha territorial recruit center (TRC). Previously, he was exposed for organizing a scheme to evade mobilization.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The law enforcement officers found out that the head of TRC together with two accomplices offered conscripts to avoid conscription with the help of fictitious conclusions of the military medical commission about unfitness.

During the searches, more than $1.2 million was found in the houses and cars of the defendants. Almost half of the money was found in hiding places under the floor and behind the wall paneling at the home of an official of the Bucha TRC.

The man was detained, but later the court decided to release him on bail of 1 million hryvnias. When the bail was paid, SBU declared the person involved about a new suspicion, which is why he did not manage to get out of custody.

The actions of the head of TRC were classified as illegal enrichment. He was remanded in custody with the right to post a bail of 18 million hryvnias. The figure faces up to ten years in prison.

Earlier, the investigators of the Security Service declared the detainee and two of his accomplices of the suspicion of obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and providing an illegal benefit.