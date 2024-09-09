The Air Defense Forces shot down six drones and two missiles launched at night over Ukraine

On the night of September 9, the Air Defense Forces shot down six of the eight Shahed drones launched by Russia over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two more drones were lost in location — they probably fell due to the action of EW. The drones were launched from the Kursk region.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles — two of them were shot down, and the third did not reach its target. Rockets were launched from the Kursk region and occupied Donetsk region.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Local Regional Military Administrations reported that there were no casualties in the attacks.