Russia killed 5 people in Donetsk region. Among them are zoo volunteers

During the day, the Russian army killed five people in the Donetsk region. Among them are two animal volunteers from Kharkiv who came to sterilize and vaccinate animals for free.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, the State Emergency Service and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on the night of September 7, the Russian military hit the city of Mykolayivka with FAB-250 aerial bombs. They hit a hotel where civilians lived. So far, the bodies of two men aged 33 and 42 — zoo volunteers — have been unblocked from under the rubble.

On the morning of September 8, Russian invaders attacked the village of Cherkaske with a cluster munition and killed three women, aged 43, 45 and 53. The injured man was taken to the nearest hospital. Nine houses and a car were damaged.

The head of Donetsk regional military administration once again called on residents of Donetsk region to evacuate.

Where to go for evacuation in Donetsk region

You can contact about evacuation by phone: 0-800-507-506, 0-800-408-911, 0-800-322-614 (evacuation of seriously ill people).

The 24-hour hotline of the regional call center is 0-800-500-121, 073-050-01-21 (Viber, Whatsapp, Telegram, Signal).