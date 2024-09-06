Shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners near Pokrovsk. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation

The Donetsk Prosecutorʼs Office has started an investigation into the shooting by the Russians of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk district.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to preliminary data, at noon on August 27, 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk district with drones. A fire broke out as a result of the attack

The occupiers bypassed the burning position from three sides, and during the ensuing battle one of the four soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was seriously wounded. His comrades, being surrounded, were forced to surrender.

The servicemen came out of the damaged shelter and knelt down, holding their hands behind their heads. At this time, Russian attack aircraft opened fire on them. Data on the further fate of the wounded are being clarified.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

