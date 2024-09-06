A video of a new execution of a Ukrainian prisoner by the Russians appeared. The Ombudsman appealed to UN and ICRC

The GUR project "I want to live" published a video of the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, which was previously distributed by the Russians. Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already reacted to it.

The published video shows a Ukrainian soldier being shot three times by a Russian soldier. Babel does not publish this video for moral reasons.

It is not known where and when exactly it was filmed. The Russian in the video says that "this is our land" and "these civilians asked Russia for help, we came to liberate these lands from enemies and Nazism."

Lubinets emphasized that the Russian Federation deliberately shoots Ukrainian prisoners of war and spreads such videos in the information space in order to intimidate Ukrainians.

"At the same time, all information always requires detailed verification. You should not trust everything that the enemy spreads," he added.

The ombudsman noted that he would turn to the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).