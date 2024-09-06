In the resort town of Skhidnytsia in the west of Ukraine, two sections of the road with a total length of 3.6 kilometers were reconstructed for almost 50 million hryvnias. Roads lead to the complex and land plots of Zinoviy Kozytskyi. The decision to allocate 25 million hryvnias for construction was made by the Lviv Regional Military Administration (RMA) headed by Maksym Kozytskyi, Zinoviyʼs son.

NGL.media writes about it.

The reconstruction of Hirska Street in Skhidnytsia with a total cost of 12.76 million hryvnias began in the fall of 2021, however, the Turkish company "Onur", which was the contractor, repaired only a small section of the road at the cost of 1.9 million hryvnias at the expense of the state budget. Until the summer of 2023, the project was frozen due to a full-scale invasion of Russia.

At the beginning of June 2023, the village head of Skhidnytsia, Ivan Pilyak, sent a request to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, in which he asked to continue the repair of the road, financing it from the regional budget.

Soon Maksym Kozytskyi agreed to the continuation of construction works — the cost increased to 25 million hryvnias, which is almost twice the initial price of reconstruction. Previously, decisions on the allocation of funds were made by the regional council, now the regional budget is managed exclusively by the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

NGL.media writes that the reconstruction of the road did not improve the lives of local residents — the entrances to a small number of houses remained with a simple soil surface. Considering this, construction work was not advisable. At the same time, the renewed street, which was paved and equipped with lanterns, can have a good effect on the recreation complex "Panorama Skhidnytsia Wellness Resort", which belongs to Zinoviy Kozytskyi, Maksym Kozytskyiʼs father.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) of Ukraine has started a pre-trial investigation, but there are still no changes in this case.

About two kilometers from "Panorama Skhidnytsia" is the village of Huta. The deputy head of the Skhidnytsia village council Petro Kost assured that the further repair of the road is necessary so that emergency services can reach Huta, and in winter local residents can get to Skhidnytsia not only by sledge. However, NGL.media talked to the locals and found out that no one lives there on a permanent basis in winter.

In August of this year, at least four hectares in Guta were purchased by Zinoviy Kozytskyi and Lviv notary Eleonora Tertychna, whose office address coincides with the address of the office of Zinoviy Kozytskyiʼs main company “Zakhidnadraservice” in Lviv. Locals are convinced that a new large recreation complex will be built here. This is evidenced by the repair work that began on the road leading to the property — it was widened and protected from washouts by installing several hydraulic structures.

NGL.media writes that on this stretch you can see the construction equipment of the Turkish company "Onuri", which built the first part of the road to "Panorama Skhidnytsia". However, the construction customer has changed. In the first case, the client was the Skhidnytsia Town Council, and the works were paid for from the regional budget, in the second case, a private investor. "Onuri" did not disclose his name, but noted that the construction of a road on a private order is a rare case.

NGL.media found out that the customer for the reconstruction of the road to Huta is "Normaz Plaza" LLC, and the cost of the project is 24.45 million hryvnias.

The price of reconstruction of approximately 1.7 km of the forest road is equal to 25 million hryvnias — the cost of repair and lighting of the street. Hirska with a length of 1.9 km. The reconstruction of Hirska Street in Skhidnytsia turned out to be the most expensive from the list of roads financed by the Lviv RMA in 2023. The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky, spent 25 million hryvnias from the budget on a trip to his fatherʼs private resort, summarizes NGL.media.

The Skhidnytsia Village Council said it was not involved in the road project. The Lviv RMAʼs road management department, which takes care of local roads, is also unaware of the large-scale construction between Skhidnytsia and Huta. This is similar to arbitrary construction without any permits, notes NGL.media.

The Normaz Plaza company, its owner Zinoviy Kozytskyi and director Maksym Mokhnach did not comment on the situation. Maksym Kozytskyi, the deputy head of the Lviv RMA Yuriy Buchko said that the administration does not know about this road.