The European Commission will allocate €40 million to Ukraine for the repair of energy infrastructure

The European Commission will allocate €40 million to Ukraine to repair the energy infrastructure before winter.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Russia relentlessly attacks Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. The temperature will drop soon, so we are increasing our humanitarian aid to Ukrainians," said von der Leyen.

Of these funds, €35 million will go to humanitarian projects in Ukraine, and another €5 million will support Ukrainian refugees and communities that host them in Moldova.

The European Commission wants to help Ukraine prepare for the frosty winter months. The money will be used to repair damaged buildings, provide electricity and heating, as well as shelter for those who need it most.

In Moldova, the funds will go towards helping the most vulnerable refugees to protect them and provide access to basic services, as well as to better prepare for additional migrant flows.