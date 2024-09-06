The fighters of “Azov” returned under control the part of New York in the Donetsk region

The "Azov" brigade returned to control a part of the village of New York in the Donetsk region and unblocked the Ukrainian military from the Russian encirclement.

This was reported in the brigade.

The fighters were able to stabilize the situation, but it remains tense. In a day, the Russians conduct up to 15 assaults in the brigadeʼs area of responsibility. But despite the extremely difficult battles, the fighters hold the defense and successfully counterattack.

"The enemy has repeatedly stated that he has completely occupied New York. However, this is yet another manipulation of the occupiers. The Defense Forces control part of the settlement and are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territories," Azov said.

The "Azov" brigade was involved in the battles in New York and its surroundings to improve the tactical position. The brigade notes that at the time of the involvement of "Azov" the situation on the battle line was "catastrophic".