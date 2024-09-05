The demolition of the rubble of the Institute of Communication in Poltava has been completed. The final death toll was 55

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of a missile attack on the territory of the Poltava Military Institute of Communications have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

55 people died, 328 were injured. Currently, specialists are identifying the recovered remains.

Strike on Poltava

Around nine in the morning on September 3, the Air Force reported rockets in the direction of Poltava. Local telegram channels wrote about the explosions in the city, the authorities did not inform about the shelling and its consequences for several hours. At 10:39 a.m., the Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Poltava Regional State Administration called on all those willing to urgently become blood donors.

At 11:37 a.m., Peopleʼs Deputy Maryana Bezugla hinted that the Russians hit the line-up at the Institute of Communications, announcing a "repetition of the tragedy of the 128th brigade" — in November 2023, Russian troops hit the brigadeʼs soldiers during line-up. Russian propagandists and "militaries" wrote from the morning about the attack on the military school in Poltava during the line-up and published photos with the bodies of the dead.

For the first time, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced the attack on the Poltava Institute of Communication.

In the evening, the Ministry of Defense stated that there was no line-up or any other measures during the attack — the students of the Institute began to go down to the shelter immediately after the air raid alert was announced, but the explosions rang out within a few minutes.