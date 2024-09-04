Swimmer Trusov won gold at the Paralympics. This is his fourth medal at these Games

Ukrainian swimmer Andriy Trusov became the champion of the 2024 Paralympic Games in the 50-meter freestyle (class S7).

This is stated on the website of the competition.

The Ukrainian covered the distance with a time of 26.38 seconds, setting a new world record. The Colombian Carlos-Daniel Serrano-Zarate (27.60) was in second place, and the "neutral" Russian Yehor Efrosinin (28.02) was in the third place.

Trusov has already won three awards at the 2024 Paralympic Games. However, all are silver: the Ukrainian swimmer won the 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter freestyle.

Ukrainian Yuriy Shengur took fourth place in swimming (28.07 seconds), and Yevhenii Bogodaiko — sixth (28.63).

Since the beginning of the Games, Ukraine has already won 50 medals: 11 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze.