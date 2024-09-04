Ukraine won the tenth gold at the Paralympics — swimmer Yaroslav Denysenko became the medalist

Ukraine won two medals at the 2024 Paralympics in swimming, namely in the 100-meter freestyle in the S12 class. Yaroslav Denysenko won the swim, Maksym Veraksy won the silver.

This is stated on the website of the competition.

Denysenko swam the distance with a result of 53.11 seconds, and Veraksa — 53.64 seconds. It is interesting that it was Veraksa who set the world and Paralympic records in this discipline.

The representative of Azerbaijan, Raman Salei, was in third place with a result of 53.65 seconds.

The third Ukrainian who participated in the swim, Ilya Yaremenko, finished in seventh place with a time of 54.63 seconds.

Since the beginning of the Games, Ukraine has already won 49 medals: 10 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze.