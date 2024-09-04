Ukraine evacuated 25 of its citizens from Lebanon

Ukraine evacuated another group of 25 Ukrainians from Lebanon, including 11 children and 14 women, and one citizen of the Czech Republic due to the deterioration of the security situation.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy.

Evacuees have now arrived in Poland. They receive all the necessary help and will go to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to help citizens of Ukraine in Lebanon. The Ukrainian Embassy remains in contact with citizens who want to leave Lebanon and are looking for additional evacuation options.

The evacuation of citizens was a joint operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended Ukrainians to refrain from any trips to Lebanon, and those who are in this country to leave it.