An assassination attempt was being prepared on journalist Dmitry Gordon — SBU exposed the Russian intelligence network

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized the agent network of the elite unit of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, which was coordinated by a former deputy from the banned “Party of Regions”. In particular, the agents were preparing for the contract killing of Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

The agency group consisted of four people. It was engaged in intelligence and sabotage work in Ukraine. Everyone had a role: a curator, a saboteur, a supplier of explosive devices and an agent who specialized in external surveillance.

According to SBU, the agents planned to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces of Ukraine — to blow up the routes of “Ukrzaliznytsia”. They also collected data on Ukrainian figures who were of interest to the Russian special services in order to eliminate them later. The FSB of Russia was preparing the assassination of Dmitry Gordon among others.

All four are now in custody. They were informed of suspicions depending on the committed crimes: Art. 111 (treason), Art. 113 (sabotage), Art. 258 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.