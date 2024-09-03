The first underground hospital was launched in Ukraine

The first underground hospital opened in Ukraine, where they provide primary medical care and stabilize the condition of soldiers after being wounded. In the future, they plan to build 20 more such stabilization points.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which implements this project together with the medical forces "East".

The first underground hospital is located near the front line. Wounded fighters can receive medical care in "maximum safety conditions" — the hospital is equipped with radio electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The headquarters has two full operating units, two intensive care units, a work room and a rest module for medical personnel. The hospital is equipped with medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cardiac monitors and defibrillators. The hospital has the ability not only to stabilize the wounded, but also to conduct up to four operations at the same time. 100 patients can be admitted here every day.

The headquarters was built on the basis of six enlarged steel bunkers, each of which has a length of 7.6 meters and a diameter of 2.5 meters. Inside there are ventilation systems, water supply, drainage and alternative power sources.

The new underground hospital meets the requirements of field hospitals of the second echelon according to NATO standards.

Over 20 million hryvnias were invested in the project.