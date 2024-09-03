Fire in the Kharkiv region: more than 200 locals were evacuated

The fire is being extinguished in the village of Studenok in the Kharkiv region. The authorities deployed additional forces of the State Emergency Service and involved rescuers from the Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Two people were injured — a local resident and an employee of the State Emergency Service. Doctors help them.

The village of Studenok is located in the Izyum district. The fire spread to it after forest plantations on an area of about 1 200 hectares caught fire.

Employees of the community, the National Police, the State Emergency Service, structural units of civil protection of the Kharkiv region evacuated about 200 local residents.

As Syniehubov writes, the evacuees were provided with food and water. Some people left in their own vehicles.

In total, 275 personnel of the State Emergency Service and 77 units of their equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.