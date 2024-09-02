The court chose a preventive measure against blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of a blogger from the capital, who is suspected of deliberate tax evasion. Now he is wanted.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office did not name the blogger, but the details of the case indicate that it is Oleksandr Slobozhenko.

Slobozhenkoʼs accomplice, who also appears as a suspect in the case, was changed from a preventive measure to detention with the possibility of paying a bail of more than 45 million hryvnias. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.

Blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko is suspected of tax evasion for 213 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, in the period from January 2020 to August 2023, he acquired unjustified income of almost one billion hryvnias. Slobozhenko did not pay taxes on them.

The prosecutorʼs office claims that in order to hide the actual amounts of income, Slobozhenko transferred funds in cryptocurrency. In the future, the funds were transferred to cash and received at currency exchange points in various cities.

He was informed of the suspicion of deliberate tax evasion in particularly large amounts and the legalization of property obtained through criminal means. The investigation is ongoing.