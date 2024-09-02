“Diia” is testing “National Cashback” — 10% will be returned for the purchase of Ukrainian goods

"Diia" began testing the "National Cashback " service — 10% will be returned for the purchase of Ukrainian goods.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In this way, Ukrainians will be able to receive up to 3 thousand hryvnias cashback every month. For the first month, the program will work in beta test format — its functionality will be tested.

To join the program, you must first update "Diia", open a special bank account, and then select the "National Cashback" service in the application.

The received money can be spent on utilities, medical services, transport, mobile communications, sports, cinema, or donated to the Defense Forces or invested in military bonds.

"By joining the program, every Ukrainian will support Ukrainian business and the state. After all, up to 40% of the money spent on Ukrainian goods is returned to the budget through taxes and goes to the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," specialists of “Diia” noted.

The list of sellers, manufacturers and products for which cashback is charged is here.

Funds accumulated during the month will be credited to the created card once a month until the 20th of the following month. For example, cashback for goods purchased in September will be credited to the account by October 20. It will be impossible to withdraw cash from the account where cashback funds are credited. Cashback funds accrued in 2024 can be used until January 31, 2025.