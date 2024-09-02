General Staff: The Russian army lost 1 300 soldiers and equipment over the past day

On September 1, the Russian army lost another 1 300 of its soldiers, as well as equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 9 more Russian tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 1 rocket salvo system, 30 operational-tactical level drones, 44 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

The total estimated losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, can be viewed in the infographic below:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.