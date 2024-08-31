Russia again attacked Ukraine with drones — two of them flew back to the Russian Federation

On the night of August 31, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 52 Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 24 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the air defense destroyed 24 drones, another 25 were lost in location (fell). Two drones flew in the direction of Russia, another one — to Belarus.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio-electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in defense against an air attack.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Sumy regions.