Russia again attacked Ukraine with drones — two of them flew back to the Russian Federation

On the night of August 31, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 52 Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 24 drones.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the air defense destroyed 24 drones, another 25 were lost in location (fell). Two drones flew in the direction of Russia, another one — to Belarus.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio-electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in defense against an air attack.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Sumy regions.
- On August 29, Belarus used aviation for the first time to shoot down a drone that flew there during the Russian attack on Ukraine. Shahed drones have already flown over Belarus more than once. It started from July 2024. However, until this time they have not been shot down in Belarus.