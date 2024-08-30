Millions of losses on the repair of the subway in Kyiv. The general contractor was informed about the suspicion

The law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to the general director of a private construction company, which in 2022-2023 concluded a contract with Kyiv Metro for the overhaul of the tunnels of the Svyatoshyno-Brovary metro line. He is suspected of embezzling particularly large amounts of budget funds.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The contractor company is registered in Odesa. The contract concluded with the metro was marked "for official use" — this excluded the requirements for applying to it a public procedure for the selection of a general contractor, as required by law.

One of the elements of the capital repair, which was made private, was the replacement of the cable for a total amount of over 100 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, the company, realizing that the information about the terms of the contract will not become public, entered significantly inflated prices for the cables in the acts of the performed works. This led to losses of over 60 million hryvnias.

Currently, the issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

Earlier, the journalists of the Bihus.Info project published an investigation in which they claimed that the public utility company "Kyiv Metropoliten" under the leadership of former director Viktor Brahinskyi awarded a contract for the overhaul of the red line of the capitalʼs metro for 1.5 billion hryvnias to a company registered as a relative of Brahinskyiʼs business partner.

The contract concluded on December 23, 2022 between the Kyiv Metro and the “Teploenergoavtomatika” company for the overhaul of the tunnels of the Svyatoshyno-Brovary line was marked "for official use". The total cost of the deal, according to the reporting of the metro itself, is 1.58 billion hryvnias, of which approximately one billion have already been paid to the contractor.

According to Bihus.Info sources, in 2023 “Teploenergoavtomatika” bought cables from “Tamerline”. The company is not a manufacturer, so it itself purchased cables from other suppliers, but at a much lower price. As a result, the metro could overpay almost 15.7 million hryvnias for a lot of 7 kilometers of cable, including taxes.