Ihor Kolomoiskyiʼs arrest was changed to bail in one of the cases. However, he will still be in custody

The Shevchenkivsky District Court changed the preventive measure of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi from detention to bail in one of the cases.

This is stated on the website of the court.

The agency does not name the person involved, but it is clear from the details of the case that it is about Kolomoiskyi. He was granted bail in the amount of 1.877 billion hryvnias.

The preventive measure was changed at the request of the senior detective of the Bureau of Economic Security. The reason is that the maximum term of detention during a pre-trial investigation should not exceed one year in proceedings for serious and especially serious crimes. Kolomoiskyi was in custody in this case since September 2, 2023.

Lawyer Vyacheslav Kryhlevych said in a comment to Suspilne that Kolomoiskyi should have been released from custody, but the court cannot do so, because there are other proceedings. Kolomoiskyi will be detained for him until at least October 25.