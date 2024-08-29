SBU suspects “occupiers-law enforcement officers” of repression against Ukrainians in Zaporizhzhia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed in absentia about the suspicion to the "prosecutor" of the Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhia region) appointed by the Russian occupation authorities Oleksandr Korneev, his deputy Yevhen Svystunov, and the head of the "investigative department" Denys Shakhovets. They are accused of repression against the local population of the region.

This is reported by SBU.

The investigation revealed that the suspects organized separate detachments of the Russian military, which abducted residents of the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. They included representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation, the Russian Guard, and local collaborators — they "reported" the addresses of pro-Ukrainian local residents to the occupiers.

Prisoners were brutally tortured using electric current, and were also left without food and water for a long time.

In most cases, Korneev personally participated in the "cleansing" of the population. The ultimate goal was to convince the victims to cooperate with the Russian occupation authorities.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers incriminate those involved in the case of violating the laws and customs of war, in particular, cruel treatment of the civilian population based on a previous conspiracy.