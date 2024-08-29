The EU offers grants of €5 000 to war-affected micro-businesses

Ukrainian micro-entrepreneurs from de-occupied or war-affected territories can apply for grants of €5 000 from the EU and the German government under the EU4Business program.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

To participate in the competition, you need:

fill out an application on the program website;

specify information on the performance of the enterprise before and during the war;

determine clear directions for the use of funds, which cannot change during further financing.

Applications will be accepted from September 2 to September 30 inclusive.

100 micro-enterprises from the regions most affected by the war: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Odesa regions will receive grant funds within the new stage of the EU4Business program, according to “PrivatBank”.

The winners of the program will be determined by rating based on the main criteria: the level of damage from the war, the potential for recovery, the quality of measures to restore the companyʼs activities, etc.