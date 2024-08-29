K-pop idol Taeil has left “NCT” amid allegations of a sex crime

South Korean idol Taeil has left k-pop group “NCT” after being accused of an undisclosed sex crime.

This is stated in the statement of the SM Entertainment company.

The company did not specify what exactly the singer is accused of. However, they said that they "recognize the seriousness of the situation", so Theil can no longer continue with “NCT”. The idol did not comment on the allegations against him.

Moon Theil.

SM Entertainment added that they are fully cooperating with the police. Korean law enforcement officers have not yet released any information about Theilʼs case, only saying that more details will be released in the coming days.

Theil became the fourth member of “NCT” to leave the group in recent years. Earlier this year, SM Entertainment denied the involvement of fellow “NCT” members Johnny and Haechan in a sex scandal reported by Korean media.

Previously, the company had never kicked a member out of the band immediately, even in the face of official accusations.