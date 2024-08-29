The ammunition factory in the USA has increased capacity. This will help Ukraine

The munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania (USA) increased the production of artillery shells by 50%, in particular for the military needs of Ukraine. The company plans to increase its capacity in the future.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The Scranton plant, along with two other facilities in nearby Wilkes-Barre, recently increased production from 24 000 rounds per month to 36 000.

It involves making steel shells for 155 mm howitzers, which are then sent to another state to be filled with explosives and fitted with fuses. Some of them end up in Ukraine.

With reference to the head of the plant, the Associated Press writes that they are developing three new production lines that will allow the production of even more ammunition.

The American government invested $400 million in modernization.

Shortage of ammunition in Ukraine

In June of this year, the Associated Press wrote that the Armed Forces are beginning to at least approach parity in the density of artillery fire with the Russians: if at the beginning of the year the balance of the number of shells fired was 1:7 in favor of the Russians, now it is 1:5 at least in some areas. True, the ammunition arrives slowly and in small portions — so anyway, the Defense Forces have to carefully choose which target to conduct artillery fire on, and which, also important, shells cannot be spent at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Russians use drones to attack the logistical routes of ammunition for the Ukrainians.