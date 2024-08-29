The Air Defense Forces shot down two Kh-59/69 missiles and 60 Shahed attack drones overnight

On the night of August 29, Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 60 Shahed attack drones. Another 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were lost (fallen) on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

Russia attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. From the same direction — with two missiles, the type of which is still being established, as well as 74 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeisk districts.

To repulse the air attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The Air Defense Forces worked within Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.