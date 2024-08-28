Protests against tourists have spread across Southern Europe

This summer, rallies against tourists intensified in various cities of Southern Europe. Protesters say the influx of tourists is driving up prices, particularly for housing, and exacerbating water shortages. In cities with a hot climate, such as Barcelona, tourists consume significantly more water than the average local resident. In Sicily, a number of cities immediately refuse water to tourists due to its shortage.

This is reported by Politico.

Director of market research, policy and competitiveness at the UN tourism agency Sandra Carvao said resentment against tourists started before the COVID-19 pandemic and has now intensified.

In late July, nearly 20 000 anti-tourism activists gathered in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, demanding a change in the tourism model that they say is harming the Balearic Islands, the main ones being Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

In 2023, the total number of tourists to the islands has increased to 14.4 million, far outstripping the local population of 1.2 million.

In Barcelona (Spain), activists sprayed foreign tourists with water pistols, stickers and graffiti with the word "guiris" were pasted on the streets throughout the country.

Similar anti-tourism protests took place this summer in various Spanish cities, including Madrid, Malaga, Granada and Alicante.

Spainʼs Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Ereu condemned the rallies, saying they "do not represent the countryʼs culture of hospitality".

Protests against tourists are also held in Portugal, Italy and Greece.

Governments are less inclined to implement long-term measures against tourists. For many countries, especially in southern Europe, tourism is a key element of the economy. Thus, Spain, Portugal and Greece, which for a long time lagged behind the large economies of Europe, in 2023 overtook the growth of the EU economy. While GDP grew by 0.5% across the bloc, it increased by more than 2% in Portugal, Greece and Spain.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Majorcan local Mr. Fuster, whose family owns a jewelery shop on the island, said most ordinary residents were not benefiting economically from the influx of tourists. According to him, the growth of all-inclusive resorts means that tourists are less likely to spend money at local businesses, writes The Guardian.

At local levels, the authorities introduce bans to combat tourists: in Portofino (Italy) it was forbidden to take selfies, in Rome — to sit on the Spanish steps, in Dubrovnik (Croatia) and Santorini (Greece) — large cruise liners, in Cinque Terre — wearing flip-flops.

In Venice, the authorities have introduced a €5 tourism tax to limit the number of tourists. However, this backfired and caused further protests from local residents.

In an effort to avoid a housing shortage in Europe, Barcelonaʼs mayor announced in June that the city would close short-term rental apartments to tourists by 2028. In the last decade, the Canary Islands, Berlin and Lisbon have done the same.

Authorities in Amsterdam (Netherlands) have banned marijuana smoking in the red-light district and launched a "Donʼt Leave" campaign aimed at British men who only come to party. Recently, the city also banned the construction of new hotels.

Copenhagen (Denmark) chose a different strategy — the authorities want to influence the "satisfactory" behavior of tourists. Those who ride a bike, use public transport or pick up trash in the city can get various tourist bonuses, from a free cup of coffee to free museum entry.

According to Carvao, a successful tourism strategy must consist of economic, social and environmental factors and take into account the level of demand, as well as the carrying capacity of a place given its size, infrastructure, resources, etc.