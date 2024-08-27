The horse fell during work — animal rights activists insist on banning the carriage business in Lviv

On August 26, a horse used in the carriage business fell and could not get up in Lviv.

The video of the incident was published on one of the local Facebook channels. Its author noted that horses are exploited in the sun without water.

The "Carriage Yard" team reacted to the incident in the comments to the video — they say that the horse Luna fell because it got entangled in the harness, and in the video the animal is released from it.

The team rejected objections about the horseʼs fatigue, stressing that all five pairs of "Carriage Yard" animals take turns so that each of them has enough rest.

The animal protection organization “UAnimals” prepared a statement to the police about animal cruelty, and also appealed to the Lviv City Council and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi with a request to limit the carriage business in the city in general.

"We do not comment, because we are working on it. The decision will be today. And it will be fair," the mayor of Lviv wrote in X.

In a comment to Babel, the co-organization said that law enforcement agencies have not yet responded to the appeal, it will take time.

After publicizing the situation, First Deputy Mayor Andriy Moskalenko approached “UAnimals” with a proposal to meet "to work out a joint solution to this situation."