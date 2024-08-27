A man fired at soldiers at a post in Lutsk. He is wounded

On the night of August 27, an unknown man shot at military personnel who were on duty at the post in Lutsk. One of the soldiers was wounded.

The police of the Volyn region writes about this.

The attacker fired from an unidentified weapon, the military returned fire.

One serviceman was wounded, he was taken to the hospital. After the shooting, the unknown man fled.

A special police operation has been launched, the search for the attacker continues.

Law enforcement officers initiated a criminal case under Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — encroachment on the life of a serviceman. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.