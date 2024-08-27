Shmyhal: The state budget for next year lacks $15 billion for civilian needs

Next year, Ukraine lacks $35 billion in order to cover civil expenditures of the state budget. The government already knows where to find $20 billion, the rest — $15 billion — still remains uncovered.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.

Ukraine will be able to cover the $20 billion deficit at the expense of the international Ukraine Facility program and assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We understand that we will have to look for $50 billion either from internal sources or from assets confiscated from Russia, or to finalize our steps with partners so that we will be supported in this amount," Shmyhal said.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk noted that the authorities are currently discussing the issue of additional revenues to the budget and how to make it as effective as possible.

"It will be a difficult process, there will be difficult decisions. I am convinced that we will find common solutions," said Stefanchuk.