The Ministry of Defense allowed the domestic unmanned transporter to be put into operation

The Ministry of Defense has put into operation the Ukrainian unmanned BoarTAC multi-purpose transporter.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

When designing the transporter, the developers took into account the requirements that were formed on the basis of the combat experience of Ukrainian defenders.

The ground robotic complex has a low silhouette, low noise and inconspicuousness and is protected from bullets and debris. In addition, the device turned out to be easy to operate and can be repaired in the field. It also has high cross-country ability and traction.

The transporter can deliver ammunition and provisions, evacuate the wounded, carry out demining or, on the contrary, install mine barriers.

It can also become a mobile means of fire, because remote-controlled combat modules equipped with grenade launchers and machine guns can be placed on it. In addition, the transporter can be used as a kamikaze drone.

Thanks to wide tracks with large soil grips and a protective bumper, the robot overcomes off-road, ditches, and shallow water obstacles. At the same time, it carries about 200 kg of cargo or pulls a trailer with a similar weight.