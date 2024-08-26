The state will provide housing to Heroes of Ukraine

The state will provide housing to people who have been awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine for a notable heroic act.

This is stated in the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

People who have been awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine with the awarding of the "Golden Star" order will be able to get housing, regardless of whether they need to improve housing conditions.

If the title of the Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Golden Star Order was awarded posthumously, or if a person with the title and order died, then their relatives will be able to get housing, regardless of whether they need to improve housing conditions.

Military personnel who served or are still serving in the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, intelligence agencies, the Security Service or the State Security Department of Ukraine will be provided with housing at the expense of these agencies.

This decree enters into force from the day of its publication — today.