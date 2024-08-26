The zone of forced evacuation of families with children was expanded in the Donetsk region

Due to the deterioration of the security situation in the Donetsk region, they decided to expand the forced evacuation of children with their parents.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Mandatory evacuation was introduced:

in the Kostyantynivka territorial community: Kostyantynivka, Izhevka, Bezymyane, Bila Hora, Bilokuzmynivka, Virolyubivka, Diliivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmytrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Popasne, Predtechyne, Stupochki, Stinky, Fedorivka, Chervone;

in the Selydove territorial community: Vyshneve, Hryhorivka, Novooleksiiivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, Yuriivka.

Where to go for evacuation from the Donetsk region

You can contact about evacuation by phone: 0-800-507-506, 0-800-408-911, 0-800-322-614 (evacuation of seriously ill people).

The 24-hour hotline of the regional call center is 0-800-500-121, 073-050-01-21 (Viber, Whatsapp, Telegram, Signal).