Ukraine and Latvia will cooperate in the cyber sphere

The Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds and the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection Yurii Myronenko signed a memorandum on "mutual understanding on cyber security". Thus, the countries have created a legal basis for cooperation that will guarantee the use of human and technical resources in this area.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Latvia, Delfi reports.

The document provides that Ukraine and Latvia will exchange information about possible cyber threats and share experience and positive examples of combating cyber precedents.

The countries will also cooperate in the following areas: education, development and innovation, organization of joint public events, etc.

Latvian Defense Minister Spruds emphasized that cooperation in the field of cyber security between the countries is important — during the war, Ukraine gained valuable experience that it can share with Latvia. The latter will help strengthen resilience and increase readiness both in peacetime and in crisis situations.

In 2024, Latviaʼs support to Ukraine will exceed €200 million, military aid will amount to approximately €112 million, or almost 0.25% of Latviaʼs GDP.

Author: Iryna Perepechko