GUR hackers have blocked dozens of resources of Russian industrial facilities

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked Russian mobile and Internet providers, as well as information resources and cloud storage of large Russian industrial facilities.

This was reported by "Babel" intelligence sources.

Hackers affected 33 servers and 283 service computers of industrial facilities, destroyed 15 cloud and file storages and eliminated 21 websites. The total volume of destroyed information is approximately 70 terabytes. In place of the destroyed web resources, the hackers left "plugs" in support of Ukraine.

Russians are massively complaining about disruptions in the work of the digital service provider Rostelecom and mobile operators MTC and Beeline. Yandex services are also under attack. All attacked Russian resources support and finance the war against Ukraine.

In addition, dozens of resources of large industrial facilities in Russia are under attack. This is the network infrastructure of the Chaika-Service automobile plant (produces special equipment for Russian law enforcement agencies), the Kontur-NIIRS company (produces special equipment for airplanes and helicopters), the I. S. Brook Institute of Electronic Control Machines (provides technical and software, servers, processors, etc.).

According to Babel, the cloud and file storages of the Internet provider Mail.ru, VDSina, the Internet provider Quidex, the companies National Cable Networks, Central Telegraph and others are also under attack. At least two dozen resources of companies producing lighting equipment, diesel stations, hosting providers, ballistic protection products, etc. were affected.