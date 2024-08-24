The Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery — five people were killed

On August 24, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with artillery. They aimed at the residential quarter.
This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office.
Five people — three men and two women — were killed in the shelling. Also, a man and four women received injuries of varying degrees of severity — they are now in the hospital. The final number of victims is being determined.
The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.
- Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.