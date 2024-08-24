GUR hit a warehouse in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. 5 thousand tons of ammunition were stored there

The Main Directorate of Intelligence attacked a warehouse with ammunition near the city of Ostrogozk in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the GUR.

The warehouse belonged to the "West" troop group of the Russian Armed Forces.

Artillery and tank shells, cartridges for small arms and surface-to-air missiles were stored there, totaling more than five thousand tons of ammunition.

Due to the detonation of shells, a state of emergency was introduced in three settlements of the district, and almost 200 local residents were evacuated.