In Huliaypole, the Russians destroyed the local history museum — it burned to the ground

On the night of August 24, Russian occupiers destroyed a museum of local history in Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The building burst into flames after being hit by a shell and burned to the ground

The public organization "Huliaypole Antiquities" notes that the building was built in 1901 as a bank of the Mutual Credit Society.

In the 1920s, it housed the Office of the Jewish Colonization Society, in the 1930s, the building was a polyclinic, and during the German occupation of 1942-1943, it was a church. The House of Culture and the Museum were built already in the post-war period.

The museum had exhibitions and expositions, in particular, dedicated to the insurgent movement in the south of Ukraine in 1918-1921 led by Nestor Makhn.