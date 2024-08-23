The bodies of two women were found from under the rubble in Kozacha Lopan. The Russians attacked the rescuers

In the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region, a search and rescue operation was completed at the site of Russian shelling on August 21. The bodies of two women, born in 1981 and 1963, were retrieved from under the rubble.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Dergachyv city military administration, told about it.

On the third day of clearing the rubble, the Russians attacked policemen, rescuers and local residents with artillery and FPV drones. Three policemen were injured and are now in the hospital.

The Russians also damaged the equipment of the State Emergency Service and the Dergachiv City Ritual Service. Russian troops hit the funeral car with drones during the evacuation of the bodies of the dead.