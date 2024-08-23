Shmyhal asked the Ministry of Defense to explain to the territorial recruit centers that drivers should not be removed from regular buses

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asks the Ministry of Defense to explain to the territorial recruit centers (TRCs) the inadmissibility of removing drivers from regular buses.

He said this during question time to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is unacceptable when driversʼ are removed from buses by TRCs. It is also unacceptable a situation when a regular bus is driving and the driver is taken away. I will ask the Ministry of Defense to work with TRC so that such situations do not recur," Shmyhal said.

He also instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health to deal with situations where wounded servicemen are forced to go to military medical commissions (MMC) on their own.

"We have all the documents accepted when MMC goes to the servicemen who are wounded. MMC should come to the bedside, and a wounded serviceman should not go to MMC at all. If what you say is true, then the system is not working, and I immediately task the Ministry of Defense together with the Ministry of Health to take measures," Interfax-Ukraine quotes Shmyhal.