The Russians attacked Kharkiv region with an air bomb. The bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble

At night, the Russians hit one of the front-line settlements of the Kharkiv region, killing two civilians.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The village of Borivska community of the Izyum district was previously attacked by a guided aerial bomb. Private residential buildings were hit. A fire broke out in a building with an area of 80 m².

Rescuers removed the bodies of two people from under the rubble of the destroyed building: a man born in 1963 and a woman born in 1965. A 78-year-old woman was also injured.