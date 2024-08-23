The Air Defense Forces shot down 14 out of 16 drones launched at night over Ukraine

On the night of August 23, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles and 16 Shahed attack UAVs.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Ballistic missiles were launched from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, and drones were launched from Yeisk and Kursk.

The Defense Forces shot down 14 drones. Two more were lost in location, information about the destruction was not received.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions.

In Cherkasy, the missile fell on an open area. As a result, the wood stored there caught fire, and the fire was extinguished. Nearby buildings of private enterprises, shop windows, and several cars were damaged by debris.