Russian troops attacked the town of Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region. A 57-year-old man died, six more people were injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv regional military administration.

The victims include a 15-year-old boy, a 50-year-old man, and women aged 28 and 45. The age of two more injured women is being specified.

The administration did not say what exactly the Russians fired at Bogodukhiv and what other consequences of the shelling were.