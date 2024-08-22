The Air Force showed footage of an attack by the Ukrainian military on bridge crossings in the Kursk region

The Ukrainian Air Force showed moments of hitting two bridge crossings in the Kursk region with guided aerial bombs.

It was noted there that the Ukrainian military hit the crossings with guided aerial bombs "on the 20th of August 2024."

It was not specified where exactly the attacks took place, but earlier in the Russian Federation it was announced that the Ukrainian army had destroyed three bridges and struck two pontoons across the Seim River in the Kursk region. These strikes took place from August 16 to 21.