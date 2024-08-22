Repairs between the metro stations “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” are at the final stage. Trains can start already at the beginning of autumn

Repair of the race between the metro stations "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" in Kyiv is at the final stage.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

Today they started filling the pit with soil. Before that, around the renewed section of the tunnel, the pit was filled with a special cement mixture and three levels of its fastenings were almost dismantled. The mayor emphasized that restoration works are being carried out around the clock.

The day before, the construction of a new section of the tunnel with a length of 27 meters was completed. The areas adjacent to it on both sides were also reinforced (with a total length of more than 50 meters). Now they are completing the laying of the new rail fabric. In the tunnel, all the necessary cable networks are restored and a contact rail is installed, through which the voltage is supplied.

"We are doing everything to resume train traffic on the section at the beginning of autumn. Before the full resumption of traffic, test runs of trains will be carried out, as well as a thorough check of all traffic safety systems," Klitschko added.