At night, anti-aircraft defense shot down 2 out of 10 strike drones. The missiles did not reach their targets

At night, the Russian army launched ten Shahed drones from the direction of Kursk over Ukraine. Most of the detected drones were launched by the Russians precisely at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the front-line territories of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russian military also launched Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea, which are used to destroy air defense systems. The Russians also attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from Belgorod region and Crimea.

Air defense forces and means shot down two attack drones, and another two fell on their own. In addition, due to active countermeasures, most of the Russian missiles did not reach their targets.

Preliminary, there were no victims or serious destruction.