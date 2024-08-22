The Verkhovna Rada banned doctors from prescribing medicines under the influence of “financial incentives” from companies

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the second reading draft law No. 10293, which prohibits doctors from prescribing medicines under the influence of "financial incentives" from pharmaceutical companies.

The draft law was developed by the Ministry of Health. This is part of the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025.

The document prohibits doctors, pharmacists and rehabilitators from prescribing medicines, medical devices or rehabilitation aids under the influence of direct or indirect financial incentives, namely:

receiving souvenir and branded products;

premiums, bonuses, gifts;

refund of part of the funds for the purpose;

participation in contests, lotteries, events from pharmaceutical representatives in exchange for appointments.

It is also prohibited to prescribe medicines on forms that contain advertising or help control the frequency of prescription. Restrictions will also apply to medical products and rehabilitation aids.

Pharmacists, when dispensing medicines at the request of buyers, will be obliged to provide reliable information about available analogues. In addition, it is forbidden to hide information about drugs with a similar active substance at a lower price for oneʼs own benefit.